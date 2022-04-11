Dr Sim: ‘Major’ announcement soon on Sibu urban renewal

SIBU (April 11): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be making a ‘major announcement’ soon on the urban renewal plan for Sibu, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, teased that the announcement would make Sibu the envy of every other place.

“I can assure you that our Premier will make a major announcement soon about all this urban renewal for Sibu, and with the announcement, Sibu will have construction for the next 10 to 15 years.

“So every other place will be very ‘jealous’ of Sibu having such a major urban renewal. The rest of us, we also want to have, but the priority is Sibu because of the Bukit Assek area and also our commitment to fulfil the election promise,” he said.

Dr Sim was speaking to reporters after distributing ‘bubuk lambuk’ at Darul Firdaus Mosque at Jalan Apollo here, yesterday evening.

Earlier, he mentioned that he would do his level best to make more trips to Sibu.

“As I have said, a vote for Michael Tiang (Pelawan assemblyman) and Joseph Chieng (Bukit Assek assemblyman) is a vote for me.

“So naturally I will try my best to be coming down (to Sibu) every month so that together, we can see what the issues are and then we can solve it faster.”

Adding on, Dr Sim noted that both Pelawan and Bukit Assek areas have been left behind for a long time, and he wanted to see them catch up with other areas as fast as possible.

Prior to his visit to Darul Firdaus Mosque, the Deputy Premier visited the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan Service Centre.

Among those present were Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting and Sibu Rural District Council deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.