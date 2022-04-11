Federal MoT urged to look into soaring flight fares to Sarawak during Hari Raya period

KUCHING (April 11): The federal Ministry of Transport (MoT) has been urged to look into the soaring flight fares to Sarawak particularly with the Hari Raya festivities just around the corner.

Chief political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman hoped that the ministry could see to the pressing matter and ensure that the air fares are reduced.

He also urged airlines to sympathise with the predicament of members of the public and reduce the air ticket prices by offering more flights.

“With increased frequency of flights, it would lead to a drop in the air ticket prices, making the trip home more affordable for Sarawakians,” he said in a statement.

He was responding to a Bernama report where the soaring ticket prices have forced travellers to think twice about celebrating Hari Raya in Sarawak and Sabah.

The Tupong assemblyman said checks made at websites of the various airlines found that flight fares have already skyrocketed despite only a week into the fasting month.

“This meant that one Sarawakian would have to spend more than double the usual airfare if they were to return home for the festive season.

“This could be burdening to them especially to those who had only started working in Peninsular Malaysia along with young families as they would be forced to miss the trip home due to the exorbitant air ticket prices,” he said.

He said he understood the worry and frustrations of Sarawakians who are living outside of Sarawak and wish to return home in time for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations after being separated from their families due to Covid-19 for the past few years.

“There is little justification on why the flights need to be limited from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak particularly when the country’s borders are being reopened and travel resumes as usual,” said Fazzrudin.

Bernama in its report yesterday (April 10) found that commercial airline flight tickets have soared up to RM2,000 for a return trip to East Malaysia – an increase of around 566 per cent – nearing the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive period between April 29 and May 8.