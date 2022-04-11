Firefly Airlines celebrates inaugural flight from Penang to Kuching

KUCHING (April 11): The inaugural Firefly Airlines flight from Penang to Kuching touched down at Kuching International Airport (KIA) at around 3.58pm today.

The touch down of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with the tail number FY2752, was greeted with a water salute.

Welcoming the arrival of the historic flight at the airport were Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, his deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee as well as Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.

MORE TO COME