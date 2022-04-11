Govt, PH agree to the proposed amendment to Federal Constitution

KUALA LUMPUR (April 11): The government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have reached an agreement on three points relating to the proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution, with the first to refine the definitions of the restrictions for elected representatives to switch parties as stated in Article 10.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku said the agreement was reached at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob this morning.

He said the meeting also agreed to the proposal to repeal Article 48 (6) of the Federal Constitution, as well as other amendments to the Federal Constitution which were deemed necessary.

Article 48 (6) states that a person who resigns his membership of the House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat) shall, for a period of five years beginning with the date on which his resignation takes effect, be disqualified from being a member of the House of Representatives.

“And the third point (agreed to) is to formulate a specific law to prevent members of Dewan Rakyat to switch parties, and that these points will be submitted for discussion and consideration by a Select Committee appointed by the House,” he said when tabling the Constitution (Amendment) (No.3) Bill 2022 at the Special Meeting of the Dewan Rakyat here today.

The amendment to Article 10 of the Federal Constitution seeks to insert Clause 3A after Clause 3 the restrictions on the right to form associations conferred by paragraph (c) of Clause (1) relating to membership in a political party of members of the House of Representatives and members of the State Legislative Assembly may also be imposed by federal law.

Wan Junaidi said the amendment would also provide an enabling clause for a specific anti-party hopping law to be formulated, tabled and approved in Parliament.

“Apart from that, the bill is also able to prevent any elected representatives from switching parties without valid and solid reasons, hence ensuring political stability in the country for the long run,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said the government had also agreed yesterday for a special select bi-partisan committee to be set up for the formulation of the new anti-party hopping law.

He said the committee, which will comprise all stakeholders, including academicians and representatives from the opposition and the government, will study and decide the best policy and provisions for the new law. – Bernama

— BERNAMA

TAG:

KIA SYASA SN NHA

Monday , 11 April 2022