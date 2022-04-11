KK school goes cashless

KOTA KINABALU (April 11): SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu is moving forward its goal of becoming a cashless school with the launching of an initiative to implement the use of debit card among pupils in the school.

Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui said SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu was the first school under the chamber to roll out the debit card programme in collaboration with Hong Leong Bank.

“This is another milestone for SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu to achieve its goal of digitalization and becoming a cashless school.”

He said the children’s debit card offered great convenience to both the school and parents, particularly in paying for food at the canteen, school fees, textbooks and stationery.

“The debit card allows parents to have a better control on their children’s daily expenses, as well as instill the habit of saving and good financial management from young.

“The programme will help cultivate self-discipline among young children on their spending,” he said when officiating at the opening ceremony of the new academic year and launching of the debit card programme here on Monday.

On another note, Lui said SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu had installed brand new digital whiteboards in all 49 of its classrooms before the school reopened.

He said teachers were also trained on using technology in their teaching during the school holidays.

He said there should be diversity and creativity in the teaching and learning process in view of the technological advances in the 21st century.

“SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu embraces digitalization.

“With technology, pupils at the school will be able to better understand what is being taught, while teachers will not have to go through repetitive preparation work.

“Teachers will be able to present their content better as well,” he said.

Also present were SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu Board of Governors chairman Datuk William Chu, Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) chairman Datuk Jonathan Lo, headmaster Tai Nyit Wun, Hong Leong Bank product manager (CASA-Junior) Joey Ng, Hong Leong Bank Sabah regional branch distribution head Chua Fui Ming and Jalan Pantai branch manager Fung Mou Poon.