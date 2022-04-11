Pakatan hopeful Federal Constitution amendment and anti-party hopping Bill will be tabled today in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (April 11): Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) top leadership met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the de facto law minister this morning regarding the Federal Constitution amendment and anti-party hopping Bill.

The results of the discussion are as follows:

“It is necessary to refine amendments to Article 10 of the Federal Constitution in relation to the right of association so that it is limited to only the anti-party hopping Bill only;

“Article 48 (6) of the Federal Constitution in relation to an elected representative who resigns the position of elected representative disqualified from contesting for five years will be monitored and a solution be worked out to be in-line with the spirit of the anti-party hopping Bill;

“The Constitutional amendments tabled today will be referred to a special Parliament Select Committee which is bipartisan, involves all parties, and is tasked with scrutinising, refining and proposing a draft of the Constitutional Amendment and the anti-party hopping Bill to the Cabinet within one month and;

“Constitutional amendments and the anti-party hopping Bill agreed by both parties will be tabled and approved in a special session of Parliament before the end of May 2022,” the Opposition coalition said in a statement today.

The Presidential Council also reiterated its stand that the anti-party hopping Bill is one key term of the Memorandum of Understanding on Transformation and Political Stability (MoU).

“PH is committed to the process of ensuring the Constitutional Amendment and the anti-party hopping Bill is successfully tabled and approved in Parliament, in order to restore the confidence of the people to the electoral process and in turn guarantee the future of democracy in Malaysia,” PH leaders said.

The statement is undersigned by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah party president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Wilfred Madius Tangau.

On March 23, the prime minister gave his commitment to a special Parliament sitting being called to table and pass the anti-party hopping Bill. – Malay Mail