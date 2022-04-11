PBS to propose Sri Tanjung Division chief to contest in Tawau

TAWAU (April 11): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will propose for Sri Tanjung Division chief Lo Su Fui to contest in the Tawau parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

PBS deputy president Datuk Jahid Jahim announced this when officiating the party’s joint division annual general meeting here recently.

Jahid, who is also the Minister of Rural Development, stated that Lo is eligible to contest based on his performance.

Lo is a Special Officer of Sabah Chief Minister and active in politics. He also contested for the Sri Tanjung state seat in the last general election.

PBS members in the general meeting welcomed the proposal and hoped that the allies from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) can give PBS the opportunity to contest in the Tawau parliamentary seat which is held by Datuk Christina Liew of PKR.