PICKids in Kapit to continue in phases until May – Officer

KAPIT (April 11): The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) here would continue to be run in phases until next month, says Kapit Health officer Dr Hamidi Mohamad Sharkawi.

According to him, the vaccination drive for local children aged five to 12 would be taking place in Sri Baleh multipurpose hall at Jalan Sri Baleh here this April 22, 23, 25 and 29 April, and on May 13 and 14.

“The programme runs from 8am to 4pm daily on these dates.

“It is also meant for children who missed previous their vaccination appointments.

“To the parents of children who have yet to be vaccinated, please bring them to the vaccination centre.

“Remember to bring along the children’s birth certificates or any other relevant personal documents, for record purposes,” said Dr Hamidi.

For further enquiries, call Kapit Health Office on 084-7960404 / 796 477.