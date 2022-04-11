Rep proposes turning Jalan College area into circular one-way traffic on weekday mornings to ease congestion

KUCHING (April 11): Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has proposed turning the Jalan College area into a circular one-way traffic between 6.15am and 6.55am on weekdays to help address traffic congestion there.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu lawmaker observed there was currently no extra room for vehicles coming from Lintang Park to enter the Jalan College junction during peak hours.

“There are too many cars and they are moving too slowly. Although there are two lanes from outside (Jalan Batu Lintang), it is just one-lane after taking the turn to Jalan College.

“And vehicles are all piling up (during peak hours). The solution is to turn the area to be a circular one-way traffic from 6.15am to 6.55am.

“The vehicles can come in through Jalan Batu Lintang (after Bomba) and Rock Road, all into Jalan Lintang Selatan, and go out all through the Jalan College traffic junction,” he said.

He said if the Batu Lintang Teacher’s Training College allows, there can be access from and to Jalan Ong Tiang Swee too.

“That is a better solution, for a 40-minute traffic flow during that hour. It will be great,” pointed out See.

Presently, there are four schools and learning institutions in the area namely SK Batu Lintang, SMK Batu Lintang, Kuching Vocational College and the Batu Lintang Teacher’s Training College.

See recently shared two videos on the traffic congestion in Jalan College area that were recorded last month by a traffic light engineer.

Both videos were taken after 6am on a school day, showing vehicles forming a queue along Jalan Batu Lintang as they waited their turn to enter Jalan College.

Drivers who queued up along the inner lane of Jalan Batu Lintang were seen taking their turn to Jalan College to drop off their children at the schools there.

A few of them were seen pulling over the roadside to do drop-off, even though some cones were already placed along Jalan College to prevent illegal parking.