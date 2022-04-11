Rhinos win Borneo derby through late penalty

KOTA KINABALU (April 11): Rhinos captain Baddrol Bakhtiar scored a late penalty as Sabah FC claimed a 1-0 Borneo derby win against Sarawak United FC in their Super League tie in Kuching on Sunday.

The goal came in the 81st minute as Baddrol held his nerve to find the bottom right corner with goalkeeper Sharbinee Allawee diving to the other side.

The penalty kick was awarded after Sabah FC’s Brazilian striker Neto Pessoa was brought down inside the box earlier.

Kim Swee was elated with the third straight win which was made even special for it was the former midfielder’s first game in charge of a Borneo derby tie in the country’s elite football league.

“The Borneo derby is always special to me,” Kim Swee said after the game.

“I’ve played for Sabah and Sarawak and were involved in Borneo derby games as a player.

“I know for sure that it won’t be an easy game but the most important thing is the spirit of the fans as well as the players.

“We know we are from Borneo side and we always support each other,” added Kim Swee.

Commenting further, Kim Swee hailed the never-say-die attitude of his players to claim a late victory against their hosts on the night.

He said the players were well informed of Sarawak United FC threats from long ball targeting their frontman, especially the towering Francis Kone.

“Like I said it was not an easy win … everyone wanted to win and especially Sarawak have yet to win a single game, we expected this (tough game) to happen.

“We knew they were going to play a lot of long passes to the strikers and it was not easy to defend against a tall striker.

“However, we have planned (to face such situation) … we defended very well and created chances at the same time.

“At the end of the day, it was the hard work and commitment of the players that gave us the result,” said Kim Swee.

The former national coach went on to say that the memorable victory has lifted the confidence of the Rhinos to pursue better results in their future matches.

“Of course the game is memorable because it was a good win for us. We did not start well after losing the opening league game but now, it is three wins in a row for us.

“We need to keep the momentum and I hope we can achieve better (result) after this,” he said.

Sabah FC moved to second in the 12-team table following their latest league win, collecting nine points while Sarawak United FC languish second from bottom with only one point from the opening four matches.

Johor Darul Ta’zim remain top with maximum 12 points while Kedah Darul Aman FC with inferior goal difference are third despite level on nine points with Sabah FC.

The Rhinos will next take on Kuala Lumpur City FC in their third straight away fixture at the KL Football Stadium in Cheras on April 16.