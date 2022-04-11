Rohani: Anti-party hopping law crucial in ensuring govt’s credibility not eroded

KUCHING (April 11): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government fully supports the proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution meant to allow the enactment of an anti-party hopping law, said Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

She also expressed her hope for the Anti-Party Hopping Bill to be implemented as soon as possible to ensure that the credibility of the government would not be eroded.

“On the whole, we can see that the people want this Bill to be enforced before the 15h general election (GE15); therefore, the government must ensure that all differences of opinion over this law are resolved and for it (Bill) to be urgently approved, starting with the amendments today

“The GPS government, under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, fully supports the Bill tabled today,” she said in her debate on the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No.3) 2022 related to Article 10 (3), in Parliament today.

Noting that the issue of party hopping was not new in the country, Rohani said it had caused the downfall of governments in Terengganu in 1962, Sarawak in 1966, Kelantan in 1977, and the federal government two years ago.

“The amendment to the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Act 2022 is clearly intended to enable restrictions on the right to form associations to be imposed on the members of Parliament and state assemblymen (ADUN) where restrictions through federal law are set in relation to membership in a political party.

“With the amendment to the Federal Constitution, the tabling of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill would surely follow as urged by the people,” she said.

According to Rohani, as long as the Federal Constitution is not amended, the tabling of the Bill cannot proceed as the law clearly states that any law that contradicts the Constitution would automatically be rendered null and void.

“I see that the insertion of this new Clause 3(a) is intended to allow for restrictions on the right to form associations relating to membership in the political parties of Dewan Rakyat members and ADUNs, which may also be imposed by federal law.

“So it is clear here that the amendment of Article 10 of the Federal Constitution is the starting point for the Anti -Party Hopping Bill to be tabled in this august House later,” she added.