Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases dip below 100-mark with 65 cases

KOTA KINABALU (April 11): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases dipped below the 100-mark with 65 cases recorded today, the lowest figure recorded since May 18 last year.

This is a decrease of 59 cases from 124 infections reported on Sunday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the low daily caseload in Sabah was contributed by a sharp drop in the number of new cases in several districts while few others recorded only marginal increase in infections.

“Among the districts that recorded a large decrease are Kota Kinabalu (-17), Penampang (-12), Putatan (-8), Beaufort (-8) and Tuaran (-6).

“On the other hand, nine districts reported a rise in new cases but six of them only recorded an increase of one case.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said Kota Kinabalu was the only district with two-figure cases.

Sixteen districts registered single-digit cases, 13 of which reported between one and four cases only.

Ten districts recorded zero new case.

“As a reminder, sporadic infections in Sabah remain high at 55.4 per cent even though the daily cases have dropped significantly.”

He said 59 out of the 69 new patients were in Categories 1 and 2, while Category 3, 4 and 5 each recorded two patients.

On behalf of the state government and government agencies involved in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah, Masidi thanked the people in Sabah for demonstrating high discipline in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Such attitude will help the government’s effort to manage the spread of Covid-19 more effectively.”

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all frontliners who have worked tirelessly day and night to protect the health of the people in Sabah.