STU: Lifting of rotation system means more effective learning for pupils

KUCHING (April 11): The Ministry of Education’s decision to allow all primary school pupils to attend school for face-to-face learning without rotation beginning April 17 will see the normal school system back in place, says Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Adam Prakash Abdullah.

He said the rotation system was introduced to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in the classroom and with this system abolished, this would allow teachers to focus more on their teachings and help every pupil in class.

“We are very happy to receive the announcement from Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin. It has been too long that students have been away from school under the normal situation,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

He pointed out that with all primary school pupils going back to school, learning could take place more effectively as they could interact actively in class, participate in activities with their friends while helping one another in the process as well.

“Teachers will be relieved from having to cater for two different groups at the same time as it has been a tiring and expensive process,” he added.

Adam said teachers are ready to receive all pupils coming back to school and that the school authorities will make sure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) will continue to be adhered to by everyone in the schools.

“STU would like to advise everyone to always be mindful of others, respect each other and help each other along the way,” he said.

He also requested for the continuous cooperation and assistance from the parent-teacher associations (PTA) if necessary, with the teachers and school authorities to ensure the safety of all at the schools.

“Parents must be responsible for their children who are coming to schools by making sure that they have their masks on and to advise the children to wash their hands regularly.

“STU is confident that we could make teaching and learning effective with the support of all,” he reminded.

The Ministry of Education recently announced that primary school pupils will be allowed to attend school without rotation beginning April 17 for Group A states and April 18 for Group B states.

States under Group A are Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu whereas the other remaining states fall under Group B.

Radzi in a video uploaded on his Facebook page said the decision was made after looking at the process of the face-to-face sessions with rotation for primary schools since March 21, and the face-to-face schools sessions without rotation for secondary school since April 4.