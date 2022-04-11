SUPP Kapit elects Wong Mee Eng as new chairperson for 2022-2024 term

KAPIT (April 11): The local branch of Sarawak United People Party (SUPP) Women has unanimously elected Wong Mee Eng as its new chairperson for the 2022-2024 term.

Mee Eng takes over from Councillor Jenny Yii, who has led the branch over the past three terms, since 2013.

For the 2022-2024 term, Yii would be assisting Mee Eng as the latter’s deputy.

The election was held in conjunction with Kapit SUPP Women’s triennial general meeting held at a restaurant here last Sunday evening, where SUPP Kapit chairman Ling Thiam Ing officiated at the event.

Apart from Mee Eng and Yii, others in the Kapit SUPP Women’s line-up for the 2022-2024 term are vice-chairperson Tan Hui Hiong, secretary Anita Wong, treasurer Kong Siew Kim, organising secretary Sia Su Ing, publicity secretary Sia Hua Ing, social welfare officer Ho Chew Ming , as well as committee members Lindong Limbai, Ting Siau Fung, Kong Siew Wan, Ting Siau Fong and Wong Siau Kiew.