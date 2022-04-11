SWWS lauds state’s move on temporary documentation for stateless kids

KUCHING (April 11): Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) fully supports the state government’s decision on the issuance of temporary documentation to stateless children in the state.

“This is a life-saving measure as it will ease these children’s access to healthcare and education while their application for citizenship is being processed.

“Without education and healthcare, we are failing children, blighting their development and creating future problems for them and the country,” said SWWS president Angie Garet.

She said as a signatory to the Convention of the Rights of Children and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Malaysia has a duty to ensure no child is left behind and that every child has a secure identity.

“The decision of the state government to recognise these children to enable them to grow and develop is a crucial step towards meeting these obligations.

“To fully achieve them, however, there needs to be a similar commitment at federal level. Both state and federal governments must work together to address the problems faced by stateless children,” she added.

According to Angie, the state is in an ideal position to understand the local context and assist in the process, as many applicants have genuine reasons why their ancestors do not have the standard documentation expected today.

“SWWS calls upon the relevant federal ministries to recognise the state’s temporary documentation so that the aim of children entering school and receiving healthcare, while their citizenship applications are being processed, moves ahead without delay.

“Furthermore, SWWS calls on the Home Ministry to have a more efficient and transparent application process as the current one is notoriously slow, leaving families in limbo for years,” said Angie.

She also pointed out that the ministry rarely grants citizenship and when rejecting applications, it did not provide the reasons behind the decision, thus making it hard and expensive for the people to appeal.

This is particularly so for the poor and those living in remote areas of Sarawak, she stressed.

“When we are talking about children, every month without schooling has an impact and every obstacle to healthcare could cause a death. Sarawak is trying to rectify this situation but needs all parties to play their part.”

Angie said SWWS is looking forward to speedy implementation of this progressive policy of issuing temporary documentation to stateless children in the state by all relevant ministries.

On Saturday, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the Office of the Premier of Sarawak would be issuing temporary documentation to eligible stateless children applying for citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution, to facilitate their access to health and education facilities.