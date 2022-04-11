Uggah: Six Iban longhouses in Spaoh to undergo individual lot survey using DBNA’s model

KUCHING (April 11): A pilot project to conduct individual lot survey under Section 18 of the State Land Code using the Dayak Bidayuh National Association’s (DBNA) model will be carried for the Iban longhouses in Spaoh soon, said Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He explained this would involve native customary rights (NCR) landowners from around six longhouses there.

According to Uggah, the objective was to expedite the surveying of individual lots under Section 18 of the State Land Code.

“We have observed how this module had helped to speed up the Section 18 survey involving the NCR land of the Bidayuh community.

“The Land and Survey Department is facing a long queue and inadequate manpower given the sheer size of NCR Land in the state.

“If we have to rely on the department, it will take a long time to do this,” he said after a talk on the model given by DBNA representative Jeannoth Sinel at his longhouse RH Mendit in Penom on Saturday.

The talk was also jointly organised by Uggah’s service centre and Betong Land and Survey Department.

Uggah said although this initiative was on voluntary basis, he hoped all landowners concerned would give their full support.

“Please do not opt to sit out. This is a golden opportunity for them,” he added.

He said a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier Dr Richard Rapu would co-ordinate the survey.

He also said he and Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat will chip in to buy the necessary global positioning system (GPS) mapping equipment, the wooden marker pegs and other preparations.

“We will, in probably one to two months from now, get the JKKKs (village security and development committees) of the respective longhouses to get their members to be trained in using the GPS mapping.

“We will provide the Land and Survey Department the mapping data from them to be used in the issuance of the individual Land titles later.

“If this project is a success, we will consider bringing it to other locations here,” he said.

Uggah was pleased to note that all NCR land here had gone through the perimeter survey under Section 6 of the State Land Code.

“So I hope all concerned will give us the same co-operation and support under this initiative.”