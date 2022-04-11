Village chief chose belian timber jetty, explains JKR Sarawak over RM50,000 Bekenu jetty

MIRI (April 11): Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR Sarawak) has clarified that the cost estimation to build the new wooden jetty at Kampung Mutap in Bekenu was made based on its schedule of rate for the year 2020 with the rate of RM9,000 per metre cube for the belian timber which is lower than current market price.

In responding to enquiries about the project budget cost amounting to RM50,000, Sarawak JKR said they also took into account of the condition of the road access which is an estate road to Kampung Mutap, logistics and safety as the area is infested with crocodiles.

“Within the budget of RM50,000, we managed to design a jetty which is 15 metres in length with two staircases,” it said in a press statement yesterday.

JKR Sarawak said an officer from JKR Miri went to the village for a site visit on Sept 21, last year.

“We proposed a steel jetty as it is very robust but the downside is it is much more expensive and less area of the jetty can be constructed compared to belian timber (jetty).

“Because of that, the village chief rejected it and preferred belian timber (jetty).”

JKR Sarawak said the design requested by the village chief during the site visit was a 30-metre-long jetty with a timber hut.

“Our officer informed the village chief that her request was not possible due to the limited budget (RM50,000). She agreed that we design the jetty as per the allocated budget permitted.”

JKR Sarawak said on the village chief’s part, she will request for another funding from Bekenu assemblywoman Datuk Rosey Yunus to carry out the second phase of the jetty project.

“The jetty project was completed on April 6. JKR Miri and the village chief went to conduct a final inspection for the project and both parties were satisfied with the work done by the contractor. Thus, the belian timber jetty was handed over to the village chief.”

Meanwhile, Rosey when contacted by The Borneo Post, hoped that the explanation given by JKR Sarawak will be able to clear all the misunderstandings on the project.

She said the people should get an explanation from the project implementing agency instead of making self-judgement.