12-year-old boy perishes in house fire

MIRI (April 12): A 12-year-old boy perished in a fire that broke out at a house in Kampung Masjid, Kuala Baram earlier this afternoon.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said 22 firefighters from Lopeng and Miri fire stations were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 4.59pm.

“The operation commander reported that the fire had razed a semi-permanent house measuring 30 by 30 square feet to the ground.

“A man in his 50s suffered 30 per cent burns to his back while a boy, 12, died in the incident,” said the statement.

Firefighters managed to put the fire under control at 6.21pm.