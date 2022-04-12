AADK to run programme on awareness of dangers of driving under drug influence

KUCHING (April 12): A pilot programme aimed to reduce drugs and substance abuse-related road accidents will be implemented in Sarawak starting May this year, said National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director general Sutekno Ahmad Belon.

He explained this programme, a collaboration between AADK and Road Transport Department (JPJ), will be held at driving institutes and involves both the driving instructors and students.

“This is a pilot programme, first time in Malaysia and it will be implemented in Sarawak. It is fully funded by Sarawak government,” he told a press conference after the Sarawak-level Drug Eradication Action Council (MTMD) meeting today.

According to Sutekno, this pilot programme was one of the matters brought up and discussed at the meeting chaired by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this programme, which will be organised according to zones, will seek to incorporate awareness of the dangers of drug and substance abuse while driving through the syllabus at the driving institute.

“There will also be urine test at the driving institute involving the driving instructor to ensure they are not involved in drugs. The driving instructor must show good example to the students,” he added.

Commenting on the pilot programme, Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who was also at the press conference, said it was a very good initiative.

“If we look at statistics of accidents nowadays including those in the e-hailing service, test results on those involved in the accidents found they were using drugs

“As such, this is a very good initiative so that we can spread the awareness,” he said.

On a related matter, Sutekno said the meeting had also discussed efforts to eradicate drug and substance abuse in the workplace to create a healthy and safe working environment to increase productivity.

He revealed that based on report from the police narcotic crime investigation department, 6,607 arrests were made in 2021, a decrease of 35.8 per cent from 2020.

In addition, 223 kg of drugs valued at RM19.8 million were seized last year.

He also said two areas; namely Matang in Kuching and Kampung Tanjung Bundong in Kota Samarahan, were categorised under the ‘greening’ of high risk areas aimed at, amongst others, to prevent new drug addicts, improving the detection of drug addicts and to increase cooperation and involvement of agencies and the community.