Anwar Ibrahim wins uncontested, retains PKR presidency, says sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has retained the PKR presidency for the 2022-2025 term as expected after winning the post uncontested at the PKR polls 2022.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the matter, saying that it reflected the PKR grassroots’ great respect for Anwar.

“Repeating history Keadilan Polls 2018, Anwar won uncontested again in this year’s polls. I sincerely congratulate you, brother @anwaribrahim,” Saifuddin tweeted today.

As the nomination for the party election closed at midnight yesterday, Anwar was the only candidate nominated for the president’s post.

The nomination for PKR polls 2022 at the branch level took place from Friday to Sunday last week, while the nomination for the party’s top posts was held yesterday.

Meanwhile, 18 candidates submitted their nomination papers to contest the four posts of vice-president, with Information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin being the last candidate who submitted his nomination through the Adil application at 11.45 pm.

Confirming the matter to Bernama, Shamsul Iskandar said the move was taken to put a balance of young and old faces in the vice-president’s seats as greater challenges awaiting the party in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“So, the winning team must be seen as a hardworking team, and at the same time, must comprise old and new faces.

“Among the old faces of vice-presidents are Fuziah (Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh) and myself. The new ones may not have the experience. Those who win will have to work hard to help the president and deputy president to ensure victory for the party in GE15,” he said. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —