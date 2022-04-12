Borneo Cultures Museum receives 61,938 visitors in opening month

KUCHING (April 12): Borneo Cultures Museum (BCM) here, the largest museum in Malaysia and second largest in Southeast Asia, has recorded 61,938 visitors a month since opening March 9.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Datuk Sebastian Ting said the visitors were mostly locals.

“BCM was officiated by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari on March 4 and opened to the public on March 9.

“As of today (April 11), the number of visitors who visited the museum is 61,938 in just a month, an average of about 1,600 visitors per day. Entry is still free at the moment,” he told a press conference after chairing Sarawak Tourism Coordinating Committee (STCC) meeting at a hotel here yesterday.

Ting believed the number of international visitors will increase after the reopening of Malaysian borders April 1.

“Details of local and international visitors will be announced next week,” he said, adding that BCM and Sarawak welcome international and local tourists to help revive the tourism industry severely impacted by the pandemic.