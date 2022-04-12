Check your applications again April 22, Public Services Commission tells ‘rejected’ contract doctors

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): The 3,281 contract doctors whose applications for permanent positions through the online system can recheck their status in 10 more days, the Public Services Commission (SPA) said today.

SPA explained that most of these applicants failed the initial round as they did not complete their registration with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

It said only applicants who have met all their criteria listed will be called for interviews, adding that it would remove the MMC registration section from the application process for the postings.

“Based on the feedback we have received, candidates who did not get permanent posts come from either incomplete information with MMC, selection of incomplete areas of specialisation other than medical and surgical, and candidates who did not complete the application process and accidentally hits send, which updates the data as the last application submitted.

“The Commission has agreed to submit the applications from the 3,281 candidates to the Health Ministry for one last screening process based on the conditions set.

“Should the checks by the Health Ministry show all clear and fulfil all the needed criteria, the candidates information will be updated on SPA’s system and candidates will be called for interviews,” it said in a statement.

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported SPA chairman Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman explaining that the main reason why applicants were rejected was that they failed to list their MMC details in their application.

“Out of the 3,213 that applied, through our SPA, we only see that 817 qualified because many did not register for their MMC registration number.

“The system automatically disqualifies them because, without this (registration) number, we cannot be sure if they are really a doctor or not,” he was quoted saying by the news portal.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Koh Kar Chai claimed that many contract doctors’ applications for permanent positions have been rejected without any reason provided. — Malay Mail