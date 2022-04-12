Covid-19: Sarawak records 245 new cases, four deaths

KUCHING (April 12): A total of 245 new Covid-19 infections were reported in 30 districts across the state today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that six of the cases consisted of four Category 3 cases involving patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support; and two Category 4 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen).

“The remaining 239 cases were Category 1 and 2,” it said.

Seven districts had reported double-digit cases namely Kuching (65), Miri (35), Sibu (34), Bintulu (24), Samarahan (17), Sarikei (11), and Serian (10).

This is followed by Pusa (6), Sri Aman (6), Subis (4), Betong (4), Tebedu (3), two each in Lundu, Marudi, Kapit, Kabong, Mukah, Meradong, Matu, Kanowit, and one case each in Bau, Limbang, Saratok, Asajaya, Tatau, Lubok Antu, Beluru, Lawas, Belaga, and Julau.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 302,880.

The committee said the state’s Covid-19 death toll had also increased with the addition of four fatalities bringing the tally to 1,720.

It said two of the fatalities were brought-in-dead (BID) cases of which one involved a 61-year-old woman from Betong who had a medical history of hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

The victim’s body was brought to Saratok Hospital on March 16.

The other BID case involved a 67-year-old woman from Sarikei whose body was brought to Sarikei Hospital on April 9. She had a history of hypertension.

The third death case reported in the update involved a man from Sri Aman with a history of dyslipidemia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The 83-year-old died at Sri Aman Hospital on April 8.

On the fourth fatality, SDMC reported that a 73-year-old woman from Sibu with hypertension, dyslipidemia, asthma and heart disease died at Sibu Hospital on April 9.