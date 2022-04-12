Dirty eatery in Limbang ordered closed for two weeks

LAWAS (April 12): An eatery in Limbang has been ordered to close for 14 days until April 20 after it was found to be dirty during an operation conducted by the Limbang divisional health office last week.

It said through an inspection carried out at the premises, the enforcement team found rat faeces and urine, cockroaches and their eggs in the kitchen.

“The kitchen’s floor tiles were found to be cracked and it’s overall kitchen cleanliness was also found to be unsatisfactory,” it said in a statement.

It said that the operation was carried out following a complaint received from the Limbang Islamic Affairs Office (Pejabat Agama Islam Limbang).

Following the inspection, Limbang divisional health office said the eatery was issued a notice under Section 32B of the Food Act 1983.

Apart from that, it said all of its staff’s food handling certificates were revoked and they were ordered to attend the course again.