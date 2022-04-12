DVSS: Samples from Ng Ngungun pigs sent to Kuching lab to confirm cause of death

SIBU (April 12): Samples from pigs that recently died in Nanga Ngungun Resettlement Scheme near here have been sent to a laboratory in Kuching for confirmation if they were infected with African Swine Fever (ASF).

This was disclosed by Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud to The Borneo Post today when asked on the outcome of the investigation into the matter.

“Samples have been sent to the lab for confirmation,” he said.

On April 10, The Borneo Post reported that residents of two longhouses at Nanga Ngungun Resettlement Scheme could only watch helplessly as their pigs died one by one over the past two weeks.

It was suspected the pigs were infected by ASF after Lia Jepon, a villager of Rumah Sali Kirak, said she had noticed the first two pigs showed decreased appetite less than a week before they died.

Empawi Garaji from Rumah Austin Kilat also suffered similar losses, where two of his pigs died within one week.

Meanwhile, Dr Adrian repeated the department’s reminders for pig farmers across Sarawak to continue to be vigilant and tighten their farm’s biosecurity to curb ASF.

“Do not feed pigs with kitchen waste or leftovers. However, if given, such food has to be cooked for at least 30 minutes to kill the ASF virus.

“Farmers should also report to the nearest veterinary office if there are any deaths of pigs or signs of ASF among pigs reared,” he said.

He also suggested beefing up the level of biosecurity of pig farms, the cleanliness of farms and their surrounding areas as well as to wash and disinfect their body, shoes and clothing before and after entering the pig pen.

“Avoid bringing other pigs into the farms by improving and enhancing physical barriers such as confining other livestock in pens and fencing pig farms. Avoid visiting other pig farms and avoid accepting visitors to the farm for fear of spreading ASF.

“Pig carcasses should be buried according to the correct standard operating procedure and are prohibited from being dumped into rivers or drains,” he said, appealing for farmers to cooperate so ASF can be eliminated.

ASF is a disease that only affects pigs and is not zoonotic.