Fire razes 11-door Betong longhouse to the ground

KUCHING (April 12): A fire at 10.20am today has razed the 11-door Rumah August Jampi Ban Ulu, Jalan Tanjung Assam in Betong to the ground.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, firefighters arrived at the location to find the flames were still raging.

“The 60- by 220-square foot longhouse is a double-storey non-permanent structure longhouse.

“All occupants managed to escape from the longhouse and no injuries were reported,” said a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said according to information provided by the longhouse headman, the fire may have started from a kitchen of one of the bilik at the centre of the longhouse, although he could not confirm which one.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 10.30am.

They then continued overhaul works to ensure the fire did not reignite.

The number of residents made homeless by the fire and the actual cause of the fire have yet to be established.