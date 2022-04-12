Kuching court discharges, acquits man of drug abuse charge

KUCHING (April 12): The Sessions Court here today discharged and acquitted a self-employed man of a drug abuse charge.

Judge Maris Agan ordered Pang Choo Ngee, 47, be acquitted and discharged after a full trial as the defence had managed to cast reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case.

Based on the charge, Pang allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine abuse at the Kuching District Narcotics Criminal

Investigation Department (NCID) at 6.40pm on Aug 6, 2019.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 39C (1) of the same Act, which provides for a jail sentence of between five and seven years and a maximum three strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

He had two previous records involving drug abuse under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, in 2013 and 2015.

Pang was represented by counsel Fung Lee Fook, while DPP Md Syafique Md Hilmie prosecuted the case.

It is understood that Fung, in his earlier submission, informed the court that the urine sample taking procedure for his client was wrong, and as such the sample collected was contaminated and the identity doubtful.

The defence also argued that the urine bottle chosen was contaminated as it was unsealed and unlabelled.

Six witnesses were called to testify during the trial, which began in November 2020.