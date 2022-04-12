MACC: Suspect in Petronas project probe a junior executive, not CEO

KUCHING (April 12): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained nine individuals since April 8 to assist in the investigation of corruption related to a project at Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

“The Commission would like to explain that one of the nine individuals detained to assist in the investigation was a junior executive and not a chief executive officer (CEO) as alleged by several quarters,” MACC said in a statement yesterday.

It added that the remaining eight detained individuals were owners and senior officers of contractor companies and vendors that were conducting the project related to the corruption case.

MACC also said the investigation was done as part of a cooperation and information sharing between the Commission and Petronas to reinforce integrity in the government-linked company (GLC).