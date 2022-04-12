Man found dead on transformer platform at Serian village

KUCHING (April 12): A man was found dead on a Sarawak Energy Bhd’s (SEB) transformer platform at Kampung Semukoi A, Serian-Sri Aman Road yesterday morning.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), its operations centre received an emergency call from Serian District police headquarters (IPD Serian) at 10.25am, notifying the department about the discovery.

“Bomba Serian received a call from IPD Serian requesting for assistance in bringing down a person, said to be stuck on a transformer platform. We then despatched a six-man team, led by PBK II Christopher Tugoh,to the location.

“Upon arrival there, it was found that the man was on top of the transformer platform belonging to SEB. However, it was unsafe at the time for our men to retrieve the man.

“We had to wait for the SEB to declare that the situation was safe before proceeding to recover the victim.

“Upon bringing the man down from the platform with the help of the police, there was nothing else that could be done – the man was pronounced dead at the location by the paramedics,” said Bomba, adding that the body had been handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said there was no identification documents on the man.

“He might have trespassed into the area. We call upon anyone with information about the man, especially any family who may have not seen a member for a while, to come forward to facilitate the investigation,” he said in a statement.

He said police received a report from a Sesco technician at 9.13am, about a man lying on the transformer platform at Kampung Semukoi A.

“Following this call, we went to the scene and found a man, wearing blue jeans and a green shirt, lying on the transformer platform.”

Aswandy said it was highly likely that the man was electrocuted to death.

“We need people to identify the deceased. No identification documents were found on the body,” he said, adding the case had been classified as sudden death.