Medical Cannabis Caucus meets PM to discuss policy issues

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): The Medical Cannabis Caucus (MCC) today held a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss policy issues related to the hemp industry, medical cannabis and ketum for use in Malaysia.

The caucus in a statement today informed that during the meeting, the prime minister had given a positive response to the issues raised, and that the matter would be dealt with in further detail in the Cabinet Meeting.

“This is an industry that is being actively developed by many foreign countries. More than 40 countries have already allowed the use of cannabis for medicine. The market value of this industry has reached RM60 billion. In fact, neighbouring countries like Thailand are also studying this industry for their country.

“The MCC believes that Malaysia has great potential and opportunity in this industry for medical purposes and research, and is able to provide great benefits to the country,” according to the statement.

According to the statement, the caucus also raised issues related to Malaysians charged in court and convicted of using cannabis for medical purposes during the meeting.

“Legal views were also the main concern during the official meeting just now. The MCC thanks the Prime Minister for attending the meeting.

“Close cooperation on this issue will definitely provide great benefit to the people and the country,” the statement said.

The MCC is a bi-partisan cooperation between government and Opposition MPs, and is chaired by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Apart from Syed Saddiq, other caucus members present at the meeting were Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang), Khalid Abd Samad (Shah Alam), Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar Arulanandam (Kuala Langat), Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking (Penampang), Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (Bandar Kuching) and Dr Azman Ismail (Kuala Kedah). — Bernama