MMA: Address issues affecting doctors applying for permanent posts

KUCHING (April 12): Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) is urging the government to look into the issues faced by contract doctors in their online applications to Public Services Commission of Malaysia (SPA) for permanent posts and to allow them to reapply if rejections were based on technical issues and system failure.

Its president Dr Koh Kar Chai said that a number of contract doctors who sent in their applications had encountered issues when applying for permanent positions and had complained that their applications were rejected without any reason given.

“If there were any technical reasons for rejecting their applications, they should be allowed to re-apply. SPA should also reply with reasons for rejecting their applications and provide an avenue to appeal the decision. We urge the government to ensure transparency,” he explained in a statement yesterday.

According to Dr Koh, MMA has compiled data from 533 doctors and, from the feedback received, some of the doctors had not filled in their Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) details in their application as this was not mandatory earlier but was later made mandatory.

“This had caused a discrepancy in the application process.

“There were also limited options to select from the section on choosing their field of specialisation while some doctors had claimed that their application may have been affected because they did not fill in their CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) marks,” he added.

Dr Koh said MMA had highlighted the matter to the Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin last Thursday and the minister had given his assurance that the issue will be addressed.

“We have also followed up with a letter to the Health Ministry proposing that the application process be improved and simplified.

“In the letter, MMA had offered to assist the government with drafting guidelines for the application process,” the statement added.