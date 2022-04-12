Nano lighting technology, urban agriculture in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 12): Nano lighting technology and urban agriculture will be introduced in Sabah.

Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) Aerospace Training Center Chief Executive Officer Ts Aminuddin Zakaria said the centre is expected to have smart collaboration with Radin Technologies Sdn Bhd towards the effort.

“We will make a smart collaboration with Radin Technologies Sdn Bhd led by Tunku Nadzaruddin Ibni Tuanku Ja’afar al-Haj to introduce this technology.

“New technologies can benefit the target group, especially the increase in agricultural yields and electricity savings in the state.

“With this cooperation, it is hoped that one day the state will have a nano light production plant which can open more job opportunities for the people of Sabah,” he said after paying a courtesy call on the Yang DiPertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu on Tuesday.

During the visit, Aminuddin, who was accompanied by the chairman of KKIP Aerospace Sdn Bhd, Dr Oh Ei Sun, informed Tun Juhar about the KKIP Aerospace Training Center which offers Aircraft Maintenance Technician training with certification from the Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Earlier, Tun Juhar received a courtesy call from a former member of the Management Committee of the Nurul Hikmah Bukit Padang Mosque led by its chairman, Datuk Ir. Osman Ahmad.

“This visit was to express our appreciation and gratitude for the concern of Tun Juhar who visited and prayed at this mosque.

“Tun Juhar is also very concerned about the development and religious activities carried out during our tenure as mosque administrators,” he explained.