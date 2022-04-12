Native courts can help to solve dubious IC issue – Jaujan

LABUAN (April 12): The proposal to issue Sabah identity cards to Malaysians from the state is not the solution to the issue of dubious identification documents, said Warisan vice-president Datuk Jaujan Sambakong.

He said what is necessary is to enhance the role of the native courts to help verify the origin of the citizenship applicants.

“Sabah is part of Malaysia, and issuing its own identity card for the natives of Sabah is not the real solution.

“We should look again at the role of the native courts that can assist in the resolution of issues, give confirmation to the birth and related to the origin of citizenship applicants,” he said after attending a Labuan Warisan fast breaking event at the residence of Labuan member of parliament Datuk Rozman Isli here on Saturday.

Jaujan said the National Registration Department can work closely with the native courts in assisting in the issuance of identification documents (birth certificates and identity cards) to dubious applicants.

He said there are still many ethnic people in Sabah such as the Lundayeh, Murut and Dusun, especially those who live in the rural areas without identification documents.

He said many children in Sabah do not have identification documents because their parents’ marriages are not registered.

“We should not complicate the process of issuing personal documents to Sabahan children, who are clearly from the state of Sabah, but should be assisted in being given identification documents.

“If this issue is complicated, then it cannot be resolved and will increase the number of Sabahans without identification, and will become a national issue,” he said.

The proposal by political parties to issue new identity cards for Sabahans has caused public outcry and politicised.

Meanwhile, Jaujan said there are still many calibre leaders in Sabah who can govern and manage the state’s resources.

“We are not against the federal government’s policies, but we see that socio-economic development in Sabah is still not balanced.

“Give opportunity to Sabah to manage its resources, to ensure that Sabahans enjoy the wealth of resources available in their own state,” he said.

Jaujan said due to the disproportionate development in Sabah compared to the peninsula, many Sabahans are forced to stay away from their families and migrate to developed states such as Johor and Selangor.

Jaujan also touched on the issue of water and electricity supply which is still unstable while Sabah has sufficient water resources.

“Kota Belud and Beaufort besides Penampang are hit every year by floods, but there are certain areas in these districts facing water supply problems.

“Similarly, the issue of damaged roads has not been resolved for years even though Sabah is a producer of stones and cement,” he said.