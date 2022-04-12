Nicky Liow claims trial to 26 counts of laundering RM36 mln; court sets bail at RM1 mln

SHAH ALAM (April 12): Former fugitive Liow Soon Hee, also known as Nicky Liow, was today charged with 26 counts of money laundering involving a sum of RM36 million.

Liow, 34, dressed in a black long-sleeved t-shirt and black pants, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in Mandarin, before Sessions Court judge Helina Sulaiman here.

Liow surrendered to the police yesterday after a year on the run, and is known to have close connections with a Macau-based crime boss, Wan Kuok-Koi nicknamed “Broken Tooth”.

All the charges were under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, also known as Act 613.

If found guilty, Liow can be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in jail and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of unlawful activity he is accused of, or RM5 million — whichever is higher.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Syafinas Shabudin initially asked the court to deny bail for Liow, arguing that he is a flight risk and was able to escape police for a year despite an extensive manhunt that included enlisting the aid of Interpol.

But Liow’s lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh argued that the accused did not intend to run away from the charges now, pointing out the voluntary surrender to the police yesterday.

Rajpal added that Liow’s lawyers also submitted letters to the police earlier this year that stated the accused was willing to cooperate with any investigation involving charges using Act 613.

Syafinas then asked the court to set bail at RM3.6 million if if it decided Liow could be let out pending trial.

The judge set bail at RM1 million, which is to be paid in two transactions by tomorrow.

Liow’s passport was also impounded and he is required to report to the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Department twice a month.

Liow was first charged in absentia last April for allegedly being part of an organised crime group that had been targeted by a police operation — Ops Pelican 3.0 — which resulted in the arrest of 68 people.

Liow is alleged to be the mastermind behind the group.

He was also previously arrested for assaulting two People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) members who were on duty at the Kou Ong Yah temple in Kuala Lumpur in 2017.

He was later acquitted and discharged on the assault charges. – Malay Mail