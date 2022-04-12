Notice of repair works along Samarahan-Asajaya Expressway

KUCHING (April 12): Motorists are urged to exercise caution along Samarahan-Asajaya Expressway during road repair works from April 13 to July 12.

In a notice yesterday, the Public Works Department (JKR) Samarahan Division urged motorists to plan their journey ahead and use alternative routes during the period.

It would update any change in date, time or areas affected by the repair works from time to time.

For further enquiries or complaints call JKR Samarahan Divisional Office at 082-672816 during office hours.