Op Benteng nets 8 foreigners near border

KUCHING (April 12): Eight foreigners were nabbed by the Royal Malaysian Army who were on Op Benteng duty during a raid at around 7am yesterday.

In a statement, the army’s First Division Infantry said three vehicles – two motorcycles and a multipurpose vehicle – were stopped after making an attempt to cross the border via an oil palm plantation road to return to their country.

“At about 7am our personnel who were on duty at the control post saw a multi-purpose vehicle with two suspicious motorcycles passing through the plantation road at the Kandaie Post sector, about 50 metres from the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“Further investigations found that there were three foreign drivers of the vehicles who were transporting five illegal immigrants to return to their home country. All of them, a woman and seven men, are Indonesians aged between 17 and 43 years.

“They were detained for failing to produce valid documents and at the same time, documents possessed by them have all expired,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, seizures made during were estimated to be around RM50,000.

“The seizures include three vehicles, two air guns, two machetes, a drug processing tool for making syabu, mobile phones and some amount of cash,” it added.

The illegal immigrants and all the confiscated items were later handed over to the Lundu police station for further investigations.

The First Division Infantry said the army remains committed to maintaining security and ensuring that the country’s sovereignty is safeguarded, especially in ensuring that there is no intrusion of illegal immigrants or any form of cross-border crime that risks contributing to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even the Ramadan month does not prevent the army from remaining committed to maintaining security and ensuring that the country’s sovereignty is preserved,” he said.