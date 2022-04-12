Over RM33 mln in drugs seized by Sarawak narcotics police since June 2020

KUCHING (April 12): The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) Sarawak has made 14,574 drug-related arrests and seized over RM33 million worth of drugs since June 2020.

In revealing this, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the seizures of drugs such as methamphetamine, marijuana, and ecstasy made by NCID Sarawak chief ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin and his team could have been abused by 387,011 users.

“I am very proud and grateful because I had the opportunity to work in a team with Jasmirol and learn how we can overcome and address the issue of drugs and substances in the state.

“I would like to thank Jasmirol for his significant contribution as the chairman of the technical committee on the enforcement of drug and substance abuse activities at the state level, under the auspices of the One Stop Committee (OSC) for addressing drug and substance issues (MIDS) in Sarawak, in his capacity as the Sarawak NCID chief since June 9, 2020,” said Fatimah.

She said this when Jasmirol and his successor ACP Mustapha Kamal Gani Abdullah paid a courtesy call on her today.

During Jasmirol’s tenure, she said OSC MIDS Sarawak collaborated very closely with the NCID at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters and Kuching district police headquarters to implement various operations and integrated drug intervention programmes.

“In less than two years, Jasmirol has led Sarawak NCID and the OSC MIDS Technical Committee under him with quite outstanding achievements. As a result of regular, integrated, and effective operations, with 14,574 arrests involving drug and substance abuse activities recorded since June 2020. Drugs and substances with an estimated value of RM33 million were seized.

“Apart from that, the seizure of drugs pushers’ and distributors’ property and arrests under the Special Preventive Measures Act (LLPK) also increased significantly. Since June 2020, property worth RM10,244,472.80 has been seized; and 59 arrests under LLPK were recorded,” she said.

Fatimah said the drug seizures also reduced the supply and trafficking of drugs; reduced the supply of drugs to addicts and entertainment centre customers; weakened the syndicate network; reduced drug-related crimes; and increased the rate of investigation and prosecution cases related to drug and substance abuse activities.

“One lesson I learnt on observation of Jasmirol is that he is a very committed in in carrying out his duties, has a very clear vision, what he wants to achieve as the head of NCID, high commitment, above all full of integrity – this is very important for us as a public servant, PDRM integrity is a very high because it will give confidence to the people.

“I am confident that Mustafa Kamal will achieve a high performance as shown by Jasmirol. In a nutshell, Jasmirol has been instrumental to achieve our OSC MIDS Sarawak’s action plan goals to cut and reduce the supply of illicit drugs and substances. In the process, we are able to reduce more demand for drugs and substance in Sarawak,” she said.

Fatimah thanked Jasmirol on behalf of the state government for his very meaningful contribution as OSC MIDS committee chairman at the Sarawak regional level and also his capacity as NCID chief.

“Integrated integration between us and PDRM in the form of enforcement has always been synchronising very well,” she said.

She added that Mustapha Kamal is a Sarawakian who previously served as Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department head.

“I believe the competence to deal with the issue of drugs and substances (MIDS) is also not foreign to him after working in IPK Penang as the NCID chief there.

“This courtesy call by Jasmirol and Mustapha Kamal and their delegation is symbolic of the continuity of strategic and integrated collaboration in the spirit of OSC governance for MIDS Sarawak; and the Sarawak Social Development Council (MPSS) which has been established since 2016 when MPSS was placed under our ministry,” she added.

Jasmirol will be going to Kuala Lumpur to head the NCID there.