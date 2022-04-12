Putrajaya must allow ePemula to be used for online purchases, says Bandar Kuching MP

KUCHING (April 11): The federal government must minimise obstacles and allow the ePemula cash aid to be used for online purchases and transactions, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Dr Yii, who is DAP Socialist Youth national chief, said this is especially so when more and more items including books and student necessities can be bought online as well as to cater for students in areas where physical shops may not have an e-wallet payment option such as in the rural areas.

“The government must open up more avenues for the students to spend this money and help them with their expenses, including making it convenient for those students that are living and studying in areas where shops rarely accept e-wallet payments,” he said in a statement today.

Registration for ePemula opened today for full-time students of local higher education institutions, aged between 18 and 20.

The government has allocated some RM300 million for the programme, which is expected to cater to approximately two million eligible Malaysians.

Dr Yii pointed out that the RM150 per person ePemula cash aid that was first announced by the government to help lighten some of the youth’s economic burdens, has some limitations in terms of where they could use it, such as it is only usable in physical shops, by scanning merchant QR codes at the shop counters.

He said the government must also keep up with the changing times and spending avenues and platforms that the young people are more and more inclined to even when it comes to buying something necessary for their daily life.

“Actually all these issues can be avoided if the government was more proactive and better planned and communicated the whole initiative in itself and even helped facilitate physical shops especially in rural and semi-rural areas to adopt and accept cashless payment before such initiative was rolled out fully.

“They can help them set up and incentivise them to adapt so that they can tap into this additional revenue that the government has provided through this initiative,” he said.

Dr Yii said the situation has given an impression that the initiative was not well thought through and rolled out half-heartedly.

“That is why first and foremost I urge the government to open up and allow this ePemula cash handouts to be used for online transactions.

“Then the government should also go on the ground to help facilitate and provide support for more local businesses to adopt and transition into more cashless e-payments in order to benefit from this initiative,” he added.

The ePemula programme is one of the initiatives announced under Budget 2022, aiming to lighten the burden on youth’s expenses; encourage cashless spending by youth; and increase the adoption of cashless transactions by brick-and-mortar businesses.