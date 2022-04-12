RM50,000 jetty gets MACC all-clear

KUCHING (April 12): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has conducted an inspection on the new wooden jetty at Kampung Mutap in Miri which went viral over its RM50,000 construction cost, and found no elements of corruption involved in the project.

According to a source, MACC headquarters had instructed its Sarawak branch to look into the project under the state Public Works Department (JKR), following allegations of high costs by netizens and members of the public.

The source said checks carried out did not find any trace of corruption or malpractice.

He explained that assessment by experts established that the wood used for the jetty was indeed belian timber, as had been stated by JKR Sarawak in its press statement earlier.

The project was widely criticised by netizens after photos of the new jetty’s handover was uploaded onto the JKR Sarawak corporate communication Facebook page.

Many had voiced doubts over the quality of the jetty and questioned the allocation of RM50,000 for what was viewed as a fairly simply wooden structure.

JKR Sarawak in its statement to clarify the matter had explained that the RM50,000 cost to build the 15-metre jetty, including two sets of staircases, was because belian timber was used, as well as other factors such as condition of the access road into Kampung Mutap, logistics, and also safety as the river where the jetty was built is infested with crocodiles.

Meanwhile, MACC Senior Director of Investigation Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted confirmed the matter but declined to comment further.