Sabah back to three-digit cases

KOTA KINABALU (April 12): Sabah on Tuesday reported a total of 150 new Covid-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 369,399.

One death was reported in Kunak.

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, 145 of the cases are in Categories 1 and 2.

“Back to sobering reality. After a very low daily cases of 65 yesterday, Sabah is back with three-digit new cases, addition 85.

“Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 28, Beaufort 25, Sandakan 18, Penampang 15, Putatan 6 and Tuaran 6.

“Percentage of sporadic infection higher, 62.7 per cent,” he said.

On Monday, Sabah’s daily cases dipped below the 100-mark with 65 cases, the lowest figure recorded since May 18 last year.