Singapore delegation discusses future direction of renewable energy-sharing

KUCHING (April 12): A discussion has been held between Sarawak and Singapore on the future direction of renewable energy-sharing in the region.

The discussion took place during a courtesy call by Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Petra Jaya here yesterday morning.

“Fully-involved Malaysia’s largest renewable energy (RE) developer Sarawak Energy, which is also part of a consortium with Sembcorp Industries and SP Group conducting a feasibility study to explore the potential of power connectivity between Singapore and Sarawak, shared views, expertise, experience and opportunities to work together in boosting further economic development,” said Sarawak Information Department in a statement yesterday.

Also present during the courtesy call were state Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Singaporean delegates were led by EMA chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun, director for Energy Connection Office Lee Seng Wai, deputy director for Energy Connection Office Tan Xin Yi, and MTI’s director of Energy Division Leow Lay May.