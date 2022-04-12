Stateless Jeanny overjoyed she may return to school soon

LAWAS (April 12): Jeanny Lianna Ating, who was stopped from attending school here due to her citizenship status, cannot stop smiling at the prospect she may be able to resume her education soon.

This follows the Sarawak Cabinet’s decision to issue temporary documentation to support stateless children to enable them to have access to education and health facilities.

“I cannot wait to go back to school. I cannot wait to meet my friends again as it has been a very long time since I last saw them,” said the beaming nine-year-old.

Her father, Ating Agong, 55, said he felt happy and relieved upon hearing the news and thanked the Sarawak government for its efforts to help stateless children such as Jeanny to get access to education.

He said the Sarawak Cabinet’s decision not only brings hope for Jeanny, but other stateless children and their parents who may be in the same predicament.

“I am relieved to hear this, and we hope that Jeanny would be allowed to return to school as soon as possible because she cannot wait to go back to school.

“After all, she has a lot to catch up with the syllabus,” he said.

Ating said Jeanny’s former school, SK Long Sebangang, has been helping the family to send her documents to the state Education Department in Kuching, which the family believes is a positive sign Jeanny may be allowed to begin school soon.

“My wife was the one who has been taking Jeanny for blood test, X-ray, and medical check-up where by all these results were handed over to the school for their next course of action.

“We had submitted all the documents requested, and with the latest announcement saying that the state government would issue special documentation, our only hope now is that Jeanny can return to school as soon as possible,” he said.

On Saturday (April 9), Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah revealed that the Sarawak Cabinet will be issuing temporary documentation to eligible stateless children applying for citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution to support them in having access to education and health facilities.

She said the decision made was to provide whatever form of assistance within the state Cabinet’s power to such stateless children in Sarawak.

Jeanny completed Primary 1 at SK Long Sebangang here and attended Primary 2 for only two months before her mother received a text message from the school saying she would no longer be allowed to continue her studies.

This was because of Jeanny’s citizenship status, which listed her as an Indonesian, following complications due to her parent’s late marriage registration.