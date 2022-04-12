temu1 first group exhibition for artHAUS residency artists

KUCHING (April 12): Four creative residency artists will be holding a month-long art exhibition at the HAUS KCH creative hub, City Square, Jalan Pending from Saturday (April 16).

Known as temu1, the exhibition is the first in a planned series of group exhibitions showcasing the works of artHAUS residency artists.

It seeks to showcase the outcomes of four visual artists, who participated in the artHAUS Creative Residency between December 2020 and March 2022 at HAUS KCH.

The featured artists — Carface, Ghali Foster, Joshua Teo, and M Sahzy — are all from Kuching, and will be exhibiting together for the first time as a group.

Throughout their respective residencies, they have produced a wide variety of artworks that include life-sized oil paintings, painted wooden collages, laser-cut acrylic light projections, and vine sculptures.

The one-month exhibition will also feature interactive activities such as art workshops, artist sharing sessions, open studio sessions, and more.

It is open to the public from 3pm to 8pm until May 16, except on Sundays and public holidays.

The artHAUS Creative Residency is partially sponsored by HAUS KCH and produced by its director and co-founder Syed Rusydie.

He said there will always be a need for spaces that cater to the explicit, individualistic expressions of creatives looking to produce works outside of commission outlines and grant parameters.

“We are honoured to offer the artHAUS Creative Residency as one such space.

“Working with these four artists has further ignited hope and encouragement in me for the Sarawakian creative industry. It is in the power of the local authorities to aid creative industry growth by working with local ‘placemakers’ to ensure that such growth is consistent and achieved with community consultation,” he said.

HAUS KCH residency programme co-curator and director Sonia Luhong said she is truly heartened by the programme’s reception since its launch in late 2020.

“The full occupancy is a sign that grassroots participation is growing in the local art scene, in addition to fulfilling a very real need among artists.

“As participation in art residencies is a valuable addition to the artist CV, we welcome artists from within and outside Malaysia to apply for our artHAUS Creative Residency,” she said.

For more information about the temu1 art exhibition and the artHAUS creative residency programme, look for @hauskch on social media or email enquiries to haus.kch@gmail.com.