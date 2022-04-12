Worker saves Kuala Baram factory from going up in flames

MIRI (April 12): Swift action by a worker of a factory in Batu 5, Kuala Baram here managed to stop a fire from spreading from a machine to the entire premises last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief senior fire Supt Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of 11 firefighters from Lopeng fire station led by senior fire officer II Mohammad Fairus Apit was deployed to the scene, located 17km from the station, after receiving a call from a male complainant at 8.30pm.

“The operation commander reported that upon arrival, they found that the fire had not involved the building structure but only a plywood cutting machine, which was 100 per cent destroyed along with a pile of wood.

“The factory worker had earlier extinguished the fire on the machine using a fire extinguisher,” Ahmad Nizam said in a statement.

Firefighters then conducted an overhaul, searching the scene to detect hidden fires or smouldering areas that might rekindle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The operation ended at 9.20pm.

Also present at the scene were the police.