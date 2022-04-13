295 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, three in Category 5

KUCHING (April 13): Sarawak today recorded 295 new Covid-19 cases, where three were in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support).

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its update today revealed that 96 of today’s new cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 192 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), two in Category 3 (lung infection) and two in Category 4 (lung infection requiring oxygen support).

Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases to date stood at 303,175.

Kuching remained on top with 121 new cases today followed by Bintulu and Miri with 28 cases each.

Sibu had 21 new cases, Matu (16), Samarahan (10), Serian (8) and Simunjan (7), six each in Limbang and Kapit, and five each in Bau and Lundu.

There were four cases each in Pusa and Mukah, three each in Saratok and Belaga, two each in Subis, Dalat, Sarikei, Betong, Marudi, Kanowit, and Tatau, and one each in Sri Aman, Lundu, Asajaya, Lawas, Julau, and Daro.

Meanwhile, 10 compounds have been issued by the state police today for violating the standard operating procedures.

All were issued in Kuching for failure to check in via MySejahtera prior to entering public premises.

To date, the state police have issued a total of 13,832 SOP compounds.