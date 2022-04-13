4,000 LED Advertising Screens in Sabah towns

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): Yunus Property Consultant Sdn Bhd will be collaborating with Yayasan Bumiputra Sabah Tenaga (YBS-TENAGA) Sdn Bhd in a LED Advertising Screen project which will see 4,000 of the digital advertising screens installed in major towns throughout the state.

This LED Advertising Screen project is a pilot project of Yayasan Bumiputera Sabah (YBS) through its subsidiary YBS-TENAGA Sdn Bhd which will see a total of 4,000 digital advertising screens and 24 giant digital billboards installed at main towns in Sabah.

YBS Tenaga on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five local authorities to implement the LED Advertising Screen project in the districts they are representing.

The local authorities were Tuaran District Council, Keningau District Council, Putatan District Council, Tawau Municipal Council and Penampang District Council.

Under phase one of the project, 2,400 of the screens will be installed along the main routes of the towns by the end of this year.

Yunus Property Consultant Sdn Bhd Mohd chief executive officer Yunus Apil when speaking in a press conference after the signing ceremony, said 130 units of the 2,400 earmarked for phase one have been installed.

“We expect the remainder to be installed by the end of this year while phase two is scheduled to commence by February next year,” he said, adding that the installation of the digital screens at main roads of the districts could help entrepreneurs increase advertising, besides raising the image and cheerfulness of the local authorities involved.

“We will install 4,000 digital advertising screens with 24 giant digital billboards across major cities which are the focus routes of the public. Indirectly, the installation of these screens can enhance the image of the areas involved.

“Digital advertising can also help entrepreneurs in the state, especially small traders in promoting their services and products. In a highly competitive business environment and a newly booming national economy at the moment, advertising strategies are able to help their business strategies.

“This is because the advertising rates charged by project operators are cheaper and affordable by the average entrepreneur, where entrepreneurs can enjoy a wider scope of advertising,” Mohd Yunus explained.

He expressed optimism that the digital advertising project can help to realise the objectives of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Halatuju Development Plan which is an important development framework in elevating the progress of Sabah and its people in the next five years.

“Today we are faced with increasing technological advances globally that have spanned all areas, including international relations and business strategy. That is why one of the cores of the SMJ Halatuju emphasises on Digital Government Based on Technology and Innovation.

In the world of business and government governance, the world has shifted to digital, in fact we will expand this approach in strengthening the network to infrastructure and green sustainability in Sabah,” he said.

During the same event, a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing ceremony between YBS Tenaga and Yunus Property Consultant and a Cooperation Agreement between YBS Tenaga, Yunus Property Consultant and OCK Berhad was also held.

YBS chairman Senator Datuk John Ambrose in his speech said this project when fully operational will give new life to Sabah in terms of cheerful elements and landscape decoration, as well as being able to be an attraction to local and foreign tourists.

The installation of the LED Digital Screens will indirectly make Sabah an up-to-date state to modernity, he said.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, on behalf of YBS, later presented the GLC’s donation in conjunction with Ramadan to seven welfare homes namely Pertubuhan Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti Putatan, Rumah Anak Yatim Tambunan, Rumah Anak Yatim dan Miskin Tuaran, Rumah Anak Yatim & Asnaf Kampung Silad Ranau, Persatuan Pengurusan Pusat Jagaan OKU Leshan, Pusat Anak Yatim dan Fakir Miskin Al-Ain Keningau and Rumah Anak Yatim As Sakinah Papar.

Meanwhile, VSD Automation Sdn Bhd announced that itbis collaboratingvwith Yunus Property Consultant, as one of the property developer’s key digital service providers for the LED Advertising Screens project.

VSD Automation will be installing Smart Meter which will connect to the billboards and LED buntings placed on the streetlight poles throughout Sabah, providing billboard operator with the real time event including electrical usage whilst monitoring the conception of the Smart Meter.

The company also has supplied nearly one million units of AMI Smart Meter to Tenaga Nasional Berhad for Phase 1 (Melaka) and Phase 2 (Klang Valley) Smart Meter project starting 2017 until present.

AMI Smart Meter enables two-way communication meters reading electrical consumption at a higher frequency.

This information can be processed in real-time and signals sent to manage demand.

Demand-side management requires a lot of data processing to understand the load patterns and to design proper signals that enable optimal use of the distribution grid and manage reserve and frequency response.

Collecting data at each meter is critical for energy suppliers and distribution system operators to better understand the patterns of electrical energy users so they can elaborate market signals and understand customer behaviour (Billboard Operator).

VSD Automation Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ganasan Arumugam said, “It is our pleasure and honour for the opportunity to work with Yunus Property Consultant. We believe that this project will become one of great catalysts for future digitalisation and Smart Meter throughout the nation. With this venture, we will further our reach in the realization of digitalisation across Malaysia and Asia.”