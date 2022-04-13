Ahmad Zahid: I never ordered anyone to use Yayasan Akalbudi funds for personal matters

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told the High Court here today that he had never instructed anyone to use Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds for his personal matters.

According to Ahmad Zahid, 69, he was the one footing the bill for all YAB expenses since its establishment in 1997.

“In the early stages of its establishment (of the foundation), most of the funds of the YAB were from my contributions, my salary and savings including profits from the purchase and sale of shares for being active in the corporate world.

“This is to ensure that Yayasan Akalbudi can carry out charity programmes and provide assistance as well as contributions to individuals or parties in need and also in the construction of mosques, maahad and so on,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is one of the trustees of YAB from 1997 until now.

He said this when reading his witness statement on the first day of the defence proceedings on 47 criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption and money laundering charges involving YAB funds.

Ahmad Zahid said after the YAB’s charitable work became known to outsiders in 2013, it began to receive donations from colleagues such as Gen Tan Sri Mohamed Hashim Ali (29th prosecution witness), Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al- Bukhary, Tan Sri Halim Saad and Tan Sri Ahmad Johan.

“For this purpose, I would like to stress that Yayasan Akalbudi never asks for but only promotes to any individual or company that they can contribute funds to Yayasan Akalbudi.

“Yayasan Akalbudi has never prevented any party from contributing to the foundation,” said Ahmad Zahid during the examination-in-chief by his lawyer, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal.

Ahmad Zahid said the idea to establish YAB was mooted by him while serving in the corporate world and being the chairman of Bank Simpanan Nasional (1994-1998) and chief executive officer of Kretam Holding Berhad (1994-1998), Tekala Corporation Berhad (1995-1998), Ramatex Berhad (1995-1999) and Seng Hup Berhad (1996-1998).

“I also state here that Yayasan Akalbudi is an ‘amanah’ (trust) to me, by my parents, and that is something I hold until today, “ he said. – Bernama

