All set for grand Chittirai Puttandu, Vaisakhi, Vishu celebrations after two years

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): After low-key celebrations for two years due to strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Tamil, Sikh and Malayalee communities in Malaysia are all set to usher in their respective major festivals grandly tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.

Chittirai Puttandu, the Tamil New Year, and Vaisakhi, the Sikh New Year, will be celebrated tomorrow (April 14), while the Vishu festival will be observed by the Malayalee community on Friday (April 15).

Malaysia Hindu Sangam president Datuk RS Mohan Shan said the Tamil community is expected to celebrate the Tamil New Year on a grand scale across the country to usher in a new beginning following the relaxations given as the country entered the transition to the endemic phase on April 1.

He said the Tamil community can now attend prayer activities in temples without the need for any physical distancing.

“This year is known as Subakiruthu year and it begins at 10.24 am on April 14,” he told Bernama when contacted today. The birth of the Tamil month of Chittirai is marked annually on the first day of the Tamil solar calendar.

Since April 1, Malaysians, in line with the country’s transition to the endemic phase, have been able to enjoy relaxation in restrictions, with the implementation of a set of SOPs and nine guidelines, which have been simplified from 181 requirements under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), towards returning to normal life.

Meanwhile, the president of the Malaysian Hindu Malayalee Cultural and Traditional Association (PAKAR Malayalee Malaysia), Dr NR Nambiar said that this new year will be more meaningful since everyone gets a chance to celebrate with their family, unlike last year or in 2020.

“Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed following the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years, we could not celebrate with our families. Most of us celebrated virtually but this year everyone can get together at their parent’s house and prepare the Vishukkani, which is a panorama of auspicious items, with flowers, Tulasi (holy basil), Konnapoo (Cassia fistula flower), grains, rice and a mirror,” he said.

He also noted that according to the official panjangam (almanac) of Sri Guruvayoorappan Devaswom Kerala; Kerala Mathrubumi Panjangam; Kerala Valya Panjangam and Kerala Manorama Panjangam, Vishu will be celebrated on Friday (April 15).

Vishu marks the first day of the Zodiac New Year, the first day of the month called Medam.

According to the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia president Dr Jasbir Singh, around 120,000 Sikhs in Malaysia will celebrate the Vaisakhi festival tomorrow by visiting the Gurdwara where the grand celebration is taking place from today until April 17.

“Several Gurdwara organising small games and stalls on this celebration. I would like to advise all Sikhs as we celebrate this auspicious day, please adhere to the SOPs,” he added.

Vaisakhi, the holy day commemorates the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru in 1699.

A check at Little India in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, and Little India in Jalan Tengku Kelana, Klang, Selangor, found Indians making final preparations for the festivals by purchasing items such as flowers, fruits, prayer items and ‘thoranam’ (hanging decorative items made from young coconut fronds).

A survey on social media shows that members of the Indian community expressed excitement for two much-awaited south Indian films which are heading towards a dramatic face-off in the theatres, with ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s Beast and Kannada star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, slated to hit the big screens today (April 13) and tomorrow respectively. — Bernama