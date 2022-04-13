Baru: Remain faithful to our Lord, Christians reminded

KUCHING (April 13): The people, particularly Christians, should not be too hampered with the political, economic and social problems or challenges that beset them, says Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

“As Christian believers, we should not be too bogged down with what we are going through as a nation and the wider international concerns such as the invasion of Ukraine and the suffering of the Ukrainians.

“In the midst of all the noise and turmoil, we must not forget our spiritual duty to remain faithful to our Lord and to do what we need to do as ‘Christ Ambassadors’,” he said in his Easter Day message.

He said one important aspect of this duty was to share the Easter message of Hope with the world around us.

“This is the crux of the Gospel Message, that whoever believes in Him although he dies will rise up again.

“Easter is the season of hope and renewal, and we must rejoice in this gift that is made possible by the death and resurrection of Jesus,” said Baru, who is also Selangau MP.