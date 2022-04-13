CM appreciates commitment of security forces, health frontliners

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): The State Government is able to smoothly implement its development plans, in particular the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya due to the commitment of the security forces in maintaining peace as well as the health frontliners in combating Covid-19, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

Hajiji said the security forces and healthcare workers have played an important role to help the nation realise its vision of making Malaysia a progressive country and Sabah a prosperous state.

“The peace that we are currently enjoying has enabled the nation to continue moving forward.

“In the context of the nation’s border reopening on April 1, a peaceful Malaysia is instrumental to help gain investors’ confidence as well as attract foreign tourists to come to our country,” he said when presenting Hari Raya Aidilfitri cakes and goodies to the security forces and health workers at Menara Kinabalu on Wednesday.

Hajiji said the government and the rakyat owed the contribution and sacrifices made by security forces and health workers.

“We must also not forget the health workers, doctors, nurses and paramedics who have worked tirelessly, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the State Government, I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude for the services and sacrifices of our men and women in the security forces as well as health frontliners,” he said.

Present to receive Hari Raya Aidilfitri cakes and goodies were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, State Federal Secretary Datuk Sarul Bahiyah Haji Abu, State Public Service Department Director-General Datuk Rosmadi Sulai, State Health Director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin, Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Jauteh Dikun, Malaysia Fifth Infantry Division Commander Major General Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid and Labuan Maritime Director Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah.